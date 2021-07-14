Zacks: Analysts Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to announce $4.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.72 billion and the lowest is $4.44 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $18.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.76 billion to $19.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WestRock by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,694,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in WestRock by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,056,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,827. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

