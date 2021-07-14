Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) will report sales of $46.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.13 billion and the highest is $48.09 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $31.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $193.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.59 billion to $200.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $226.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.83 billion to $233.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alphabet.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,531.21, for a total value of $35,155,975.69. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,349 shares of company stock worth $184,502,808.

NYSE:GOOG opened at $2,619.89 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,640.84.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

