Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Beyond Air posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XAIR shares. Truist started coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. 7,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,353. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth about $649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 65,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 59,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

