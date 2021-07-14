Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fisker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

In other news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 892.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSR traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,029,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,526,905. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51.

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

