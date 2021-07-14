Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TWNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TWNK) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. Hostess Brands also reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12.

TWNK opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.