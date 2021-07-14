Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Post $1.12 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Maximus posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,315,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,330,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after acquiring an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 722.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 236,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 901,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,308,000 after acquiring an additional 174,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

