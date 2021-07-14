Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Model N reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,167.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,517,246.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,964 shares of company stock worth $1,133,408 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,946 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Model N by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,117,000 after purchasing an additional 669,528 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,652,000 after purchasing an additional 255,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,569,000 after purchasing an additional 203,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 639,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.29. 148,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,252. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Model N has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.88.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

