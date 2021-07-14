Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.01 Million

Brokerages predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will report $325.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $438.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.00 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $253.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $990.00 million to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.39) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEP shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NEP stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 526,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.46. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -314.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 478.0% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,944 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $178,722,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $4,446,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

