Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $92,959,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,997,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,111 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. 55,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.60. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

