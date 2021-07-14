Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.76 Billion

Analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post $6.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.79 billion and the lowest is $6.75 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $5.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $27.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 billion to $27.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.61 billion to $29.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

AVGO traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $481.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,586. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $197.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $956,507. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

