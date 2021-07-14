Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $536.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report sales of $536.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $518.20 million to $549.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $483.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of EPC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. 173,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,709. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at $2,369,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

