Zacks: Brokerages Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to post sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Garmin posted sales of $869.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,504. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $149.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Garmin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

