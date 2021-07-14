Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Post $0.19 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GAIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. 254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,375. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

