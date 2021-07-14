Zacks: Brokerages Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

IART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of IART stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.72.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

