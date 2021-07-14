Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microsoft Co. (NYSE:MSFT) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Microsoft Co. (NYSE:MSFT) will announce $1.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.81. Microsoft posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $7.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microsoft.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,914 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $951,141.14.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $280.98 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $282.85.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

