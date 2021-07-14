Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NYSE:NXST) Will Post Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NYSE:NXST) will report $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the highest is $3.94. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $16.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $17.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $22.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.80 to $23.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $343,332.00.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,004. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $77.84 and a twelve month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

