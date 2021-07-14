Zacks: Brokerages Expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

