Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Earnings of $5.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.44. Pool reported earnings per share of $3.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $13.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.43.

Pool stock opened at $470.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool has a 12-month low of $275.06 and a 12-month high of $478.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $444.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 2,375.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Pool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 76.2% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,153,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

