Zacks: Brokerages Expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NYSE:RGNX) to Post -$1.08 EPS

Brokerages expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NYSE:RGNX) will announce ($1.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.93). REGENXBIO reported earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($3.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.26) to ($2.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $240,480.00.

NYSE RGNX traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,877. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.