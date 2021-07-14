Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Ventas reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

VTR stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.65. The company had a trading volume of 285,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,478. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.60, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 54,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,395 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after buying an additional 392,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,688,000 after buying an additional 107,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,445,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,470,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $200,655,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,137,000 after buying an additional 373,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

