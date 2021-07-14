Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Hold

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $7.83 on Monday. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

