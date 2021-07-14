Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) to Hold

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

NYSE DQ traded down $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $68.94. 2,204,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 656.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 186,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 162,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

