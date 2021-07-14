Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTAI. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.89.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.58. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -153.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

