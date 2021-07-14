Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Hold

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States."

PetIQ stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $254.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $43,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $816,439.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,384 shares in the company, valued at $776,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,301 shares of company stock worth $8,314,534. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 40.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

