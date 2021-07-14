Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

VINP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vinci Partners Investments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $694.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.72.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINP. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,189,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,888,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,323,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,879,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

