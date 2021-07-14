Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $661.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.55. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.