Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Hold

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

DMC Global stock opened at $55.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -164.52, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in DMC Global by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DMC Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in DMC Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in DMC Global by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

