Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLNG. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $39,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

