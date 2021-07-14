Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) to “Buy”

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FBRX. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. (FBRC) started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.45. 247,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,786. The company has a market capitalization of $424.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.28. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.