Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.65 million, a PE ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

