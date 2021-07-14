Zai Lab Limited (NYSE:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu Sells 10,000 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NYSE:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.40, for a total value of $1,594,000.00.

Tao Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zai Lab alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZLAB traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.52. 2,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,704. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $71.79 and a 12 month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases primarily in Greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. The company's commercial products include Zejula for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.