Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $443.43.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $533.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $549.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $506.94.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

