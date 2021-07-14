Zevia PBC Prices IPO at $13.00-$15.00 Per Share (ZVIA)

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) is planning to raise $200 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, July 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 14,300,000 shares at a price of $13.00-$15.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Zevia PBC generated $118.2 million in revenue and had a net loss of $3.5 million. Zevia PBC has a market cap of $903.8 million.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Stephens Inc., BMO Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO and Telsey Advisory Group, Loop Capital Markets, Academy Securities, AmeriVet Securities and Ramirez & Co. were co-managers.

Zevia PBC provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Zevia – its name rhymes with stevia, the natural sweetener and sugar substitute – is a high-growth beverage company that is disrupting the liquid refreshment beverage industry through delicious and refreshing zero calorie, zero sugar, naturally sweetened beverages that are all Non-GMO Project Verified. (The Stevia rebaudiana plant is native to Brazil and Paraguay.) We are a pioneering beverage brand, offering a platform of six product lines – Soda, Energy Drinks, Organic Tea, Mixers, Kidz drinks, and Sparkling Water – and 37 flavors. All of our beverages are made with only a handful of plant-based ingredients that most consumers can easily pronounce. Our products are distributed across the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, mass, natural and ecommerce channels. We believe that consumers increasingly select beverage products based on taste, ingredients and fit with today’s consumer preferences, which has benefited the Zevia brand and resulted in over 1 billion cans of Zevia sold to date. We actively seek to minimize our environmental impact and continuously re-evaluate our packaging formats and processes to limit environmental waste. We have never sold a single plastic bottle, which we estimate has eliminated 15,000 metric tons of plastic bottles from the supply chain by selling only aluminum packaging since 2011. In addition, one of our main ingredients, stevia, requires less agricultural water than sugar, furthering our sustainability mission. (Note: From the cover of the prospectus – “We elected in March 2021 to be treated as a public benefit corporation under Delaware law. As a public benefit corporation, we are required to balance the pecuniary interests of our stockholders with the best interests of those stakeholders materially affected by our conduct, including particularly those affected by the specific benefit purposes set forth in our certificate of incorporation. Accordingly, our duty to balance a variety of interests may result in actions that do not maximize stockholder value.”) “.

Zevia PBC was founded in 2007 and has 98 employees. The company is located at 15821 Ventura Blvd., Suite 145 Encino, CA 91436 and can be reached via phone at (855) 469-3842 or on the web at http://www.zevia.com.

