Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,474,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zoetis by 503.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after buying an additional 968,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 196.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 584,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $199.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.16 and a twelve month high of $200.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

