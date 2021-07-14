ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol Sells 62,339 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 62,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $3,286,512.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92.

Shares of ZI traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion and a PE ratio of 530.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,949,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 148.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $727,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.