Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million.

ZVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zovio in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ ZVO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Zovio has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zovio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zovio by 27.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 173,695 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zovio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 65,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zovio by 3.9% in the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

