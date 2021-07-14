Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $250.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

Shares of ZS opened at $227.18 on Monday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $113.81 and a 1 year high of $236.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $1,366,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,557,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,876,582 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

