Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stake Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,085 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zymeworks were worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $59.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

