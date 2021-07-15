$0.04 EPS Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Vonage also posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on VG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

VG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 50,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.92, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vonage by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vonage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vonage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Vonage by 7.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vonage by 7.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.