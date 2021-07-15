-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.09). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,497 shares of company stock valued at $7,525,013. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,975,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,369,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 46.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after buying an additional 363,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

FRPT traded down $6.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.20. 4,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,330. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.83. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $86.53 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.