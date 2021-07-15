$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

WMC stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a quick ratio of 1,242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

