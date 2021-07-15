-$0.11 EPS Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). MediWound also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 41.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MediWound currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

MediWound stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.53. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MediWound by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MediWound by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.