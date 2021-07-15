-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 45.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $496.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.38. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

