$0.39 EPS Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINE shares. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.63. 550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,125. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $237.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

