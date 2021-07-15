$0.42 EPS Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.32. Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE TLYS opened at $15.42 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,188 shares of company stock worth $5,889,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

