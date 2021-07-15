$0.43 EPS Expected for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

LexinFintech stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,578,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,276,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 2,603.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,515 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

