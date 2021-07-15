$0.45 EPS Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.60. Park-Ohio posted earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $31.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.46 million, a PE ratio of -1,050.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.