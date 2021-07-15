$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.73. Albemarle posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $182.52 on Monday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $192.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.7% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 26.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

