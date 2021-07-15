$0.86 EPS Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE PBH traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,873. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.66. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after acquiring an additional 337,837 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after buying an additional 126,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after buying an additional 325,677 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

