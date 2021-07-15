$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.01. Arch Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.88. 12,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,967. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.24. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,139,000 after purchasing an additional 422,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,956 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,273,000 after acquiring an additional 300,281 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

